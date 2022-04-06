Legal notices starting the week of Wednesday, March 6

Hearing to grant variance set

Published in The Aberdeen Times April 6, 13, 2022

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Aberdeen Planning and Zoning Board will hold a Public Hearing in the city council chambers at City Hall on April 20th, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. where all interested persons may be heard.

It has been requested by Jose Alvarez & Guadalupe Rosales at the following premises, 98 W Custer Ave, Block 149 Lots 5 & 6. Alvarez is asking for a three and a half (3 1/2’) variance to build stairs to the front of their new home. The front door will face W Custer.

Anyone wishing to be heard on this issue, for or against, is asked to contact the City Clerk at 33 North Main or call (208)397-4161 prior to the hearing and then attend the hearing at which time they will be heard.

City Hall is accessible to persons with disabilities, if accommodations are needed contact City Hall prior to the meeting.

Stephanie Wallace

City Clerk / Treasurer