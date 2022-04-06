Roundabout put on hold while ITD reevaluates plan

The Idaho Transportation Department is reevaluating putting in a roundabout in American Falls. Construction on the project, which was slated to go at the intersection of Pocatello Avenue and the Highway 39 bypass, was supposed to start this spring.

But when ITD started looking at the specifics of the roundabout project, they started having second thoughts, said District Engineer Todd Hubbard.

“We’re delaying the project and making sure it meets the needs of the system,” Hubbard said, noting that the intersection receives a lot of heavy commercial traffic in the form of semi-trucks. …

