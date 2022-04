Halee Bolgen is Power County’s new Junior Miss. Bolgen was crowned on Saturday, April 2, as part of the American Falls Rotary’s annual scholarship event. The event, created for girls in the 11th grade, also recognized Macy Hall as the first runner up, Alexia Medel as the second runner…

