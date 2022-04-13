Barbara Simonson

Barbara Cecilia Haynes Simonson, 84, was called home on Thursday, March 24, 2022, to be with Heavenly Father and to the open arms of her loving family members waiting on the other side helping escort to Heaven. What a joyful reunion that must have been!

Barbara was born on Feb. 25, 1938, in Madrid, NB, to Cecil Robert and Fannie May Haynes. Barbara was the only child, but grew up with many cousins, several in which she considered as her brothers and sisters. She was raised in Weiser, ID, and graduated from Weiser High School in 1956.

Barbara pursued a career in cosmetology after high school. She attended the Cosmetology Academy in Dallas, TX. After graduating she moved to Pocatello, ID, and became an instructor for the School of Cosmetology and taught for several years.

She met the love of her life, Elgin Simonson, while working in potato harvest at his family farm in Sterling. They made their home in Sterling (Aberdeen), ID, where they lived and raised their six children. They were married 58 years.

Barbara owned and operated her beauty salon in Aberdeen for over 40 years. She loved her work and mentored many others throughout her career. She cherished the great friendships she had made through the years with all her clients. She was so wise, cared deeply and always made time for family, friends, and neighbors, providing unconditional love and support.

Barbara loved to play golf and was an excellent golfer. She earned several invites to golf with the pro in American Falls and Aberdeen. She was very proud of the fact that she was able to make quite a few holes in one.

Mom was multi-talented and did everything superbly and to perfection. She was a fabulous cook and baker. She always had fresh homemade bread in the house and baked and decorated several beautiful wedding cakes.

She loved to sew and was an excellent seamstress. She made many of our clothes as we were growing up along with many other hand-crafted items. Her passion was quilting. She made many stunning quilts throughout the years and had recently just finished one. Many family members and friends are blessed to have one of these beautiful quilts in their possession. In addition to her hobby of quilting, she most recently enjoyed the hobby of Diamond Dot painting. She finished multiple paintings these last few years for family members and had just finished a large painting a week prior to her passing.

Barbara was loved and admired by many. She had a gorgeous smile and an infectious laugh. She leaves behind her daughters, Debi Behrend, Shawna Kendell-Radner (Ron), Michelle Vollmer, Kimberly Simonson, Yolanda Nilsson (Ron), Sherry Robinette Simonson (Tyler), 31 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Elgin, son Tyler Simonson, grandson Spencer Nilsson, sons-in-law, Joe Behrend and Kenneth Vollmer.

We are heartbroken that Mom is no longer with us, however, we find peace knowing she is with our Dad and brother.

There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony held in her honor on Saturday, May 28, at Liberty Hall Event Center, located at 325 W. Benton St., Pocatello, ID, from 12 to 3 p.m. Interment will be at the Springfield, ID, cemetery.

As a tribute to her talent, we will be displaying many of the beautiful quilts she created and invite anyone who has one she has made to please bring it on that day to display if they desire. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.