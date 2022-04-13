Collector with Bookkeeping skills

Power County Collections and Snow Property Management is looking for a collector with book-keeping skills. Essential duties and responsibilities: Assist manager with day-to-day official duties. Must be able to handle multiple tasks. Telephone skills a must. Ability to handle oneself professionally. Strong written and verbal skills a must. Computer skills required. Bilingual preferred. Wage depending on experience. Please pick up application or bring resume to

426 Hillcrest Ave, American Falls, Id 83211. 208-226-1974