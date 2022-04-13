ITD 3, AF 0

Read more opinion in the paper edition of The Power County Press The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!

To the editor,

Years ago, when the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) proposed building a bypass, they had open meetings and showed different options for the path of a proposed bypass. The pathway of the current bypass was not the one that was preferred by most patrons. The reasons were: 1. It would hurt the city’s development that was already occurring, with the completion of the stake center and homes already built in the area. 2. The bypass would hamper the development and usage of the marina. 3. The entrance to Pocatello Avenue would be a major problem. All of our concerns are now true statements.

ITD claimed that they would leave entrances to the marina and homes already in the area, so no harm done. Their answer to the third question, was even better by showing us pictures of a proposed new underpass that would connect directly to the freeway and the bypass. They told us the current interchange was going to be rebuilt and it would be relocated to connect up with the bypass. ITD won that round, since it was cheaper to locate the bypass where it currently is.

Fast forward a few years, the new interchange was proposed and sure enough one of the options for the underpass interchange was at the end of the bypass. Great, oh did I tell you it was cheaper to build the current interchange by $2 million where it is currently located. Two things were not figured into that bid, the $1 million retaining wall that was overlooked on the original proposal and the interchange improvements that are currently being proposed. But it was the cheaper option, so ITD won, score another point for them.

Now ITD came back to the community and proposed different ideas to correct the bypass interchange problem. Many of us heard their proposals and the main one they were pushing is a roundabout. They claimed it would be safer and faster to move traffic. Some people were not excited about it to say the least, and one of the main reasons was that trucks with trailers could not navigate a roundabout. ITD claimed they had studied that option and if they installed a 180-foot diameter roundabout it would easily handle trucks with trailers. The roundabout was chosen as a preferred method and ITD designed it and purchased land to accommodate the roundabout.

Fast forward a couple of years when they were going to start building it and everything fell through. Why do you ask? All of a sudden ITD no longer likes the idea of a roundabout. They have a new Chief Operating Officer, Dan McElhinney from California, who doesn’t like roundabouts and is in the process of cancelling all proposed roundabouts. Also, I was told by Dwight Horsch, ITD Commissioner, that trucking companies could not manage to negotiate a 180-foot diameter roundabout. So, their comments overrule any consideration of American Falls.

Now what is ITD proposing? Oh, they are going back to an option, they told all of us at their meetings that was too dangerous. That is the bypass right lane going out of town will be curved to match the one coming into town so trucks can keep up their current speed, which is posted at 45 miles an hour. If you are brave enough, they will have a stop sign, where you can turn left to come into town.

One of ITD’s goals is to improve the safety and traffic in local communities. I question that goal when it comes to American Falls. ITD just scored another point. And American Falls is still batting zero. The score is 3 to 0, at this point in the game.

Respectfully,

Norman Wright