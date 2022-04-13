Legal notices starting the week of Wednesday, April 13

Notice to creditors

Published in The Aberdeen Times April 13, 20, 27, 2022.

DAVID N. PARMENTER, ISB # 2441

NATHAN D. RIVERA, ISB # 8339

BRIANNA ROSIER, ISB # 10964

Attorney at Law

53 S. Shilling

PO Box 700

Blackfoot, ID 83221

(208) 785-5618

(208) 785-4858 – Fax

parlaw@gmail.com

Attorney for Applicants

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR BINGHAM COUNTY

MAGISTRATE DIVISION

Case No. CV06-21-1684

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

GARY ELLIS, and

SANDRA ELLIS, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be presented to JORDYN MACFEE, Personal Representative of the estate, or through her attorney of record, BRIANNA ROSIER, Attorney at Law, 53 S. Shilling, PO Box 700, Blackfoot, Idaho 83221, or filed with the court.

DATED this ___ day of ________, 2022.

JORDYN MACFEE

1950 NE Main St

Blackfoot, ID 83221

|

Complaint filed,

proposed penalty

Published in The Power County Press April 13, 2022.

Boise, Idaho – Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is providing notice of a filed complaint and proposed penalty settlement with Idaho Power Company for violations of the Clean Water Act at 15 hydroelectric projects spread out across the State of Idaho, located on the Snake River or its tributaries. On April 7, 2022, DEQ filed complaints in Ada, Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Power, Twin Falls, and Valley county courts alleging discharge of a pollutant without a permit in violation of Idaho Code Title 39 Chapter 1, IDAPA 58.01.25, and the Clean Water Act.

In compliance with Idaho Code 39-108(9) and IDAPA 58.01.25.500.04., DEQ is publishing the proposed consent judgment for public comment. The proposed consent judgment directs Idaho Power Company to submit applications for IPDES permits for the hydroelectric projects and comply with pH, temperature, and oil and grease effluent limits and monitoring requirements until IPDES applications are submitted. In addition, Idaho Power Company is required to pay a civil penalty of $72,870 for each hydroelectric facility named in the complaints.

Written comments on the proposed consent judgment will be accepted through May 9, 2022, at 5:00 pm MDT. This proposed consent judgment may be amended or adjusted in the future, in which case, DEQ may provide for additional public comment.

The proposed consent judgment is available for review at DEQ’s State Office (1410 N. Hilton St, Boise ID) and on DEQ’s website.

Submit comments electronically on DEQ’s website or by mail or email:

Mary Anne Nelson

1410 N. Hilton St.

Boise, ID 83706

Mary.Anne.Nelson@deq.idaho.gov

|

Falls Irrigation

vote, open house

Published in The Power County Press April 13, 20, 2022.

Notice of Vote and Public Open House for the

Pump Station Rehabilitation Project

Published April 13, 2022 and April 20, 2022

The Falls Irrigation District (District) is in need of rehabilitating the pump station that supplies irrigation water to the District’s main canal. To fund the rehabilitation project, the District will need a vote from the water users to be able to take out a loan. To learn about the need for the project, the water users are invited to an Open House on April 20 and April 27 from 5-7 p.m. at the Power County Fair William Schroeder Community Building, located at 2745 Fairgrounds Rd., American Falls, ID. The vote will be held in person at the District office from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on May 3, 2022, located at 310 Valdez St., American Falls, ID.

Individuals with disabilities who require special accommodations to attend the open house or to vote, must make a request by contacting the District. Special requests and questions should be directed to the District Manager, Shawn Tischendorf, at fallsirr1@gmail.com or (208) 226-5227.

|

P.C. landfill fee

change hearing

Published in The Power County Press April 13, 20, 2022.

NOTICE OF POWER COUNTY LANDFILL FEE CHANGES

WHEREAS Idaho Code Chapter 44, Title 31 and Power County Code Chapter 2, Title 4 grants the Boards of County Commissioners the authority to set and collect fees for use of landfill services, and;

WHEREAS the Power County Landfill fees have not been updated for between twenty-eight (28) and twenty-one (21) years and as Idaho Code;

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of Power County, will hold a public hearing on April 25, 2022 at the hour of 2:00 p.m. at the Power County Courthouse Commission Chambers, 543 Bannock Ave, American Falls, Idaho, for the purpose of considering and executing ordinance 2022-01 setting certain Power County Landfill fees subject to disposable material.

A complete copy of the Ordinance is available in the Power County Clerk’s Office, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.