Times Sports

Aberdeen track teams host track meet, do well at home

The Aberdeen High School boys; and girls’ track teams hosted a track event Wednesday, April 13. Teams competing were Aberdeen, North Gem, Marsh Valley and Malad.

Individual results in the top ten on the boys’ team are:

100 meter: third place – Junior Hernandez with a time of 12.54, fourth place – Cale Adamson with a time of 12.58, fifth place…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!

Thanks for reading!

Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!