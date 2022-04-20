Legal notices starting the week of Wednesday, April 20

Summons

IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

SMALL CLAIMS DEPARTMENT

Case No. CV39-21-0390

SUMMONS

Power County Collections Plaintiff(s),

vs.

Anton Chambers, Defendant(s).

To the Defendant(s): You have been sued by the Plaintiff(s) in the court listed above.

Response Due at the Court Within 21 Days

File the answer form you received, with the Court Clerk at: 543 Bannock, Room 101, American Falls, ID 83211; 208-226-7618.

IF YOU DO NOT FILE YOUR ANSWER with the court within 21 days, the court may enter judgment against you, for the money, personal property, and/or filing and service costs.

IF YOU FILE AN ANSWER, the court will send you a notice with the date and time to appear in court. Make sure the court has your current mailing address.

Favor de notificamos, antes de la fecha de su audiencia, si necesita un intérprete.

Date: 11/30/2021

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

By: Emma Nye, Deputy Clerk

Name change

Tiffany Jean Mason

674 Falls Avenue

American Falls, Idaho 83211

208-226-9977

theflowergirl2015@yahoo.com

IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

Case No. CV39-22-0094

NOTICE OF HEARING

ON NAME CHANGE

(Adult or Emancipated Minor)

IN RE: Payton Jacqueline Kelsey

A Petition to change the name of Payton Jacqueline Kelsey, now residing in the City of American Falls, State of Idaho, has been filed in the District Court in Power County, Idaho. The name will change to Payton Jacqueline Mason. The reason for the change in name is: She no longer wants her dad’s last name. Hasn’t had him in her life for over two years.

A hearing on the petition is scheduled for 10:30 o’clock a.m. on May 16, 2022 at the Power County Courthouse. Objections may be filed by any person who can show the court a good reason against the name change.

Date: April 14, 2022

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

By: Maria Campbell

Deputy Clerk

Summons

IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

SMALL CLAIMS DEPARTMENT

Case No. CV39-21-0413

SUMMONS

Power County Collections Plaintiff(s),

vs.

Matthew Retherford Defendant(s).

To the Defendant(s): You have been sued by the Plaintiff(s) in the court listed above.

Response Due at the Court Within 21 Days

File the answer form you received, with the Court Clerk at: 543 Bannock, Room 101, American Falls, ID 83211; 208-226-7618.

IF YOU DO NOT FILE YOUR ANSWER with the court within 21 days, the court may enter judgment against you, for the money, personal property, and/or filing and service costs.

IF YOU FILE AN ANSWER, the court will send you a notice with the date and time to appear in court. Make sure the court has your current mailing address.

Favor de notificamos, antes de la fecha de su audiencia, si necesita un intérprete.

Date: 12/30/2021 11:30 AM

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

By: Emma Nye, Deputy Clerk

Notice of personal

property disposal

Notice of disposal of personal property: Due to rent being in arrears for over three months, the contents of storage unit 2 at MCM Storages on 235 Arthur St., American Falls, ID, will be disposed of on May 7, 2022. The last known renter of this unit is Amanda Campbell, 317 W Oneida, Aberdeen, ID 83210.

City of Aberdeen drinking water quality report

City of Aberdeen Drinking Water Quality Report

PWS #6060001 CCR 2021

Spanish (Espanol)

Este informe contiene informacion muy importante sobre la calidad de su agua beber. Traduscalo o hable con alguien que lo entienda bien.

Is my water safe?

We are pleased to present this year’s Annual Water Quality Report (Consumer Confidence Report) as required by the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA). This report is designed to provide details about where your water comes from, what it contains, and how it compares to standards set by regulatory agencies. This report is a snapshot of last year’s water quality. We are committed to providing you with information because informed customers are our best allies.

Do I need to take special precautions?

Some people may be more vulnerable to contaminants in drinking water than the general population. Immuno-compromised persons such as persons with cancer undergoing chemotherapy, persons who have undergone organ transplants, people with HIV/AIDS or other immune system disorders, some elderly, and infants can be particularly at risk from infections. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. EPA/Centers for Disease Dontrol (CDC) guidelines on appropriate means to lessen the risk of infection by Cryptosporidium and other microbial contaminants are available from the Safe Water Drinking Hotline (800-426-4791).

Ground water wells

We have 4 wells in Aberdeen.

Source water assessment and its availability

Why are there contaminants in my drinking water?

Drinking water, including bottled water, may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants. The presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate that water poses a health risk. More information about contaminants and potential health effects can be obtained by calling the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Safe Drinking Water Hotline (800-426-4791). The sources of drinking water (both tap water and bottled water) include rivers, lakes, streams, ponds, reservoirs, springs, and wells. As water travels over the surface of the land or through the ground, it dissolves naturally occurring minerals and, in some cases, radioactive material, and can pick up substances resulting from the presence of animals or from human activity: microbial contaminants, such as viruses and bacteria, that may come from sewage treatment plants, septic systems, agricultural livestock operations, and wildlife; inorganic contaminants, such as salts and metals, which can be naturally occurring or result from urban stormwater runoff, industrial, or domestic wastewater discharges, oil and gas production, mining, or farming; pesticides and herbicides, which may come from a variety of sources such as agriculture, urban stormwater runoff, and residential uses; organic Chemical Contaminants, including synthetic and volatile organic chemicals, which are by-products of industrial processes and petroleum production, and can also come from gas stations, urban stormwater runoff, and septic systems; and radioactive contaminants, which can be naturally occurring or be the result of oil and gas production and mining activities. In order to ensure that tap water is safe to drink, EPA prescribes regulations that limit the amount of certain contaminants in water provided by public water systems. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations establish limits for contaminants in bottled water which must provide the same protection for public health.

How can I get involved?

Water Conservation Tips

Did you know that the average U.S. household uses approximately 400 gallons of water per day or 100 gallons per person per day? Luckily, there are many low-cost and no-cost ways to conserve water. Small changes can make a big difference – try one today and soon it will become second nature.

• Take short showers – a 5 minute shower uses 4 to 5 gallons of water compared to up to 50 gallons for a bath.

• Shut off water while brushing your teeth, washing your hair and shaving and save up to 500 gallons a month.

• Use a water-efficient showerhead. They’re inexpensive, easy to install, and can save you up to 750 gallons a month.

• Run your clothes washer and dishwasher only when they are full. You can save up to 1,000 gallons a month.

• Water plants only when necessary.

• Fix leaky toilets and faucets. Faucet washers are inexpensive and take only a few minutes to replace. To check your toilet for a leak, place a few drops of food coloring in the tank and wait. If it seeps into the toilet bowl without flushing, you have a leak. Fixing it or replacing it with a new, more efficient model can save up to 1,000 gallons a month.

• Adjust sprinklers so only your lawn is watered. Apply water only as fast as the soil can absorb it and during the cooler parts of the day to reduce evaporation.

• Teach your kids about water conservation to ensure a future generation that uses water wisely. Make it a family effort to reduce next month’s water bill!

• Visit www.epa.gov/watersense for more information.

Source Water Protection Tips

Protection of drinking water is everyone’s responsibility. You can help protect your community’s drinking water source in several ways:

• Eliminate excess use of lawn and garden fertilizers and pesticides – they contain hazardous chemicals that can reach your drinking water source.

• Pick up after your pets.

• If you have your own septic system, properly maintain your system to reduce leaching to water sources or consider connecting to a public water system.

• Dispose of chemicals properly; take used motor oil to a recycling center.

• Volunteer in your community. Find a watershed or wellhead protection organization in your community and volunteer to help. If there are no active groups, consider starting one. Use EPA’s Adopt Your Watershed to locate groups in your community, or visit the Watershed Information Network’s How to Start a Watershed Team.

• Organize a storm drain stenciling project with your local government or water supplier. Stencil a message next to the street drain reminding people “Dump No Waste – Drains to River” or “Protect Your Water.” Produce and distribute a flyer for households to remind residents that storm drains dump directly into your local water body.

Additional Information for Lead

If present, elevated levels of lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children. Lead in drinking water is primarily from materials and components associated with service lines and home plumbing. Aberdeen City is responsible for providing high quality drinking water, but cannot control the variety of materials used in plumbing components. When your water has been sitting for several hours, you can minimize the potential for lead exposure by flushing your tap for 30 seconds to 2 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. If you are concerned about lead in your water, you may wish to have your water tested. Information on lead in drinking water, testing methods, and steps you can take to minimize exposure is available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline or at http://www.epa.gov/safewater/lead.

Additional Information for Arsenic

While your drinking water meets EPA’s standard for arsenic, it does contain low levels of arsenic. EPA’s standard balances the current understanding of arsenic’s possible health effects against the costs of removing arsenic from drinking water. EPA continues to research the health effects of low levels of arsenic which is a mineral known to cause cancer in humans at high concentrations and is linked to other health effects such as skin damage and circulatory problems.

Water Quality Data Table

In order to ensure that tap water is safe to drink, EPA prescribes regulations which limit the amount of contaminants in water provided by public water systems. The table below lists all of the drinking water contaminants that we detected during the calendar year of this report. Although many more contaminants were tested, only those substances listed below were found in your water. All sources of drinking water contain some naturally occurring contaminants. At low levels, these substances are generally not harmful in our drinking water. Removing all contaminants would be extremely expensive, and in most cases, would not provide increased protection of public health. A few naturally occurring minerals may actually improve the taste of drinking water and have nutritional value at low levels. Unless otherwise noted, the data presented in this table is from testing done in the calendar year of the report. The EPA or the State requires us to monitor for certain contaminants less than once per year because the concentrations of these contaminants do not vary significantly from year to year, or the system is not considered vulnerable to this type of contamination. As such, some of our data, though representative, may be more than one year old. In this table you will find terms and abbreviations that might not be familiar to you. To help you better understand these terms, we have provided the definitions below the table.

Detect

MCLG MCL, In Range

Or TT, or Your Sample

Contaminants MRDLG MRDL Water Low High Date Violation Typical Source

Inorganic Contaminants

Arsenic (ppb) 0 10 3 3 3 2019 No Erosion of natural deposits; Runoff from orch- ards; Runoff from glass and electronics produc- tion wastes

Barium (PPM) 2 2 .07 .036 .07 2019 No Discharge of drilling wastes; Discharge from

metal refineries; Erosion of natural deposits

Chromium (PPB) 100 100 2 1 2 2019 No Discharge from steel and pulp

Mills; Erosion of natural deposits

Fluoride (ppm) 4 4 .6 .6 .6 2019 No Erosion of natural deposits; Water additive

which promotes strong teeth; Discharge from

fertilizer and aluminum factories

Nitrate [measured 10 10 4.28 1.55 4.28 2021 No Runoff from fertilizer use; Leaching from

as Nitrogen] (ppm) septic tanks, sewage; Erosion of natural deposits

Selenium (ppb) 50 50 4 2 4 2019 No Discharge from petroleum and metal refineries;

Erosion of natural deposits; Discharge

from mines

Sodium (optional) NA 30 30 50 2016 No Erosion of natural deposits; Leaching

(ppm)

Radioactive Contaminants

Alpha emitters 0 15 4.54 NA 4.54 2019 No Erosion of natural deposits

(pCi/L)

Uranium (ug/L) 0 30 3.27 2.66 3.27 2019 No Erosion of natural deposits

#Samples

Your Sample Exceeding Exceeds

Contaminants MCLG AL Water Date AL AL Typical Source

Inorganic Contaminants

Copper – action level 1.3 1.3 .133 2019 No Corrosion of household plumbing systems;

at consumer taps (ppm) Erosion of natural deposits

Lead – action level at 0 15 0 2019 No Corrosion of household plumbing systems;

consumer taps (ppb) Erosion of natural deposits

Unit Descriptions

Term Definition

ug/L ug/L: Number of micrograms of substance in one liter of water

ppm ppm: parts per million, or milligrams per liter (mg/L)

ppb ppb: parts per billion, or micrograms per liter (ug/L)

pCi/L pCi/L: picocuries per liter (a measure of radioactivity)

NA NA: not applicable

ND ND: Not detected

NR NR: Monitoring not required, but recommended

Important Drinking Water Definitions

Term Definitions

MCLG MCLG: Maximum Contaminant Level Goal: The level of a contaminant in drinking water

below which there is no known or expected risk to health. MCLGs allow for a margin of safety.

MCL MCL: Maximum Contaminant Level: The highest level of a contaminant that is allowed

in drinking water. MCLs are set as close to the MCLGs as feasible using the best available treatment technology.

TT TT: Treatment Technique: A required process intended to reduce the level of a contaminant in drinking water.

AL AL: Action Level: The concentration of a contaminant which, if exceeded, triggers treatment or other requirements

which a water system must follow.

Variances Variances and Exemptions: State or EPA permission not to meet an MCL or a treatment technique

and under certain conditions.

Exemptions

MRDLG MRDLG: Maximum residual disinfection level goal. The level of a drinking water disinfectant

below which there is no known or expected risk to helth. MRDLGs do not reflect the

benefits of the use of disinfectants to control microbial contaminants.

MRDL MRDL: Maximum residual disinfectant level. The highest level of a disinfectant allowed

in drinking water. There is convincing evidence that addition of a disinfectant is

necessary for control of microbial contaminants.

MNR MNR: Monitored Not Regulated

MPL MPL: State Assigned Maximum Permissible Level

For more information please contact: Robert Goss, PO Box 190, Aberdeen, ID 83210. Phone 208-397-4161

