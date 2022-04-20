Two place at national wrestling tournament

American Falls Wrestling Club took a team to the Folkstyle Nationals sponsored by USA Wrestling at the University of Northern Iowa at Cedar Falls, IA, on Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2. Two wrestlers from American Falls placed.

In the open division, at 106 lbs. Kolter Burton was the national champion at the event. Burton is a sophomore at American…

