Audrey Beth Lehman Gorgonzola

February 11, 1935 – April 12, 2022

Audrey was born Feb. 11, 1935 in Aberdeen, ID, to Herbert and Annie Lehman. She passed away peacefully at her home on April 12, 2022 at the age of 87.

Audrey attended school and graduated high school in Aberdeen. She received her R.N. diploma at Bethel Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in Newton, KS. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing Education from Florida State University, and a Master of Science degree from University of Delaware. She married Hugh Foy in 1960, and they were later divorced. Audrey started her nursing career in American Falls, ID. She went on to work at Veterans Administration Hospitals in New York City; Albuquerque, NM; Wilmington, DE; Minneapolis, MN; Omaha, NE and retired from her nursing career while working on Long Island, NY. Audrey was proudly involved in the early beginnings of kidney dialysis in NYC.

Audrey was an avid golfer and was thrilled with her hole in one she made in 2010. She loved gardening and always had a yard full of beautiful flowers. She was a talented pianist and gave lessons for a number of years. She also enjoyed playing cards with friends, spending time with family, and loved to travel. She moved to Boise in 2007.

Audrey married Frank Gorgonzola in January 1979, and they were later divorced.

Audrey is survived by two brothers, Richard (Delores) Lehman, Aberdeen, ID; Jerry (Janice) Lehman, Parma, ID; one sister, Marilyn Lehman, Boise, ID; five step children, Frank Gorgonzola Jr., Mark Gorgonzola, Gale Nicholson, Kristine Scofield, and David Gorgonzola; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Stanley Lehman.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Idaho Humane Society and the Metropolitan Opera.