First ever taekwondo tournament held in American Falls

The first ever taekwondo tournament in American Falls was held on Saturday, April 16, at American Falls High School. The event was sponsored by American Falls Taekwondo. It was the second annual Idaho Friendship Tournament. The first year was held in Firth.

The tournament had over 180 competitors from all over Idaho and Utah. The event also boasted plenty of spectators.

Students at the American Falls school earned over 120 medals at the tournament, including 40 gold and 60 silver medals. Events including…

