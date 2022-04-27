City of Aberdeen Full Time Assistant Clerk/Treasurer: The City of Aberdeen is looking for qualified applicants for the position of Assistant Clerk. Applications, along with a resume, will be accepted until April 29, 2022. Salary will be negotiated depending upon applicant’s experience. Benefit package includes insurances and PERSI retirement. Applicants do not need to be residents of the City of Aberdeen to apply. Bilingual (English/Spanish) applicants strongly encouraged to apply. Send applications to: City of Aberdeen, Attn: Stephanie Wallace, PO Box 190, Aberdeen, ID 83210; Email to: cityclerk@aberdeenidaho.us; or Fax to 208-397-3431. Position Summary The principal function of an employee in this position is to perform administrative support to the City Clerk/Treasurer, including but not limited to providing customer service to elected officials, city staff and the public; attending and recording City Council and Planning and Zoning sessions; preparing the agenda and information packets for Council meetings and Planning and Zoning meetings; supervising City elections; provide accounting information to the Mayor and City Council, reconciling bank accounts, collection of utility revenue for the City and other revenues received; accounting, assist with the annual audit and the administration of the city budget. The position is supervised by the City Clerk/Treasurer, although some latitude is granted for the exercise of independent judgment and initiative. City Hall is a satellite office for the Bingham County of Motor Vehicles, so there will be some DMV related duties as well. The principal duties of this position are performed in a general office environment.

