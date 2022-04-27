Junior Miss says thanks

Dear Power County community,

Thank you so much for all the support you have given me through the whole process of Junior Miss. It was a really amazing experience that has taught me so many great things, but I would not have been able to even participate in this remarkable endeavor without your help, donations, and encouragement.

I cannot truly express all my gratitude and appreciation toward all the donations, sponsorships, and time so many of you have put into this marvelous program.

I would especially like to thank all the Junior Miss directors and host moms that put so much into this program. Thank you for this wonderful experience that I was given, truly teaching me humility.

I was humbled during this time through everyone’s example and kindness. There was not a single girl who did not congratulate me, and this was so heartwarming. I am so grateful for getting to meet all these wonderful girls that have taught me you should look for the best in everyone. I love all these girls I met through Junior Miss, and if situations were different and I wasn’t writing this letter, I know any one of those girls would do just as good or even better than myself.

I am so very glad for such a loving community that is so supportive, and I am excited to represent you through the year. Thank you again for all the experience, assistance, and life lessons you all have contributed to me and my future.

Sincerely,

Halee Bolgen

Power County Junior Miss 2022