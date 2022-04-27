Legal notices starting the week of Wednesday, April 27

Kennel licenses

required

Published in The Aberdeen Times April 27, 2022

ORDINANCE NO. 338

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ABERDEEN, IDAHO, AMENDING SECTION 6(A) OF TITLE 5 CHAPTER 1, OF THE ABERDEEN CITY CODE REGARDING KENNEL LICENSES; AND PROVIDING FOR THE EFFECTIVE DATE OF SAID CHANGE.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ABERDEEN, IDAHO AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1: That Title 5, Chapter 1, Section 6(A) be amended as follows:

5-1-6: KENNEL LICENSES

A. Licenses required: It shall be unlawful to keep, maintain, harbor or possess upon the premises of any one household more than two (2) dogs unless the owner or person in charge thereof shall have obtained a noncommercial kennel license or a commercial kennel license. For purposes of this sub-section, a litter of puppies may be kept with the mother dog until the litter has reached the age of four (4) months. Until the litter of puppies has reached the age of four (4) months, the mother dog and litter shall be counted as one (1) dog.

SECTION 2: That the effective date of this Ordinance shall be after passage and publication as provided by law.

PASSED AND APPROVED by the Mayor and City Council this 12 day of April, 2022.

Larry Barrett, Mayor

|

Dog cruelty section amended

Published in The Aberdeen Times Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

ORDINANCE NO. 336

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ABERDEEN, IDAHO, AMENDING SUB-SECTION C TO TITLE 5 CHAPTER 1, SECTION 3, OF THE ABERDEEN CITY CODE REGARDING CRUELTY TO ANIMALS; AND PROVIDING FOR THE EFFECTIVE DATE OF SAID CHANGE.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ABERDEEN, IDAHO AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1: That Title 5, Chapter 1, Section 3, Sub-section (C) be amended as follows:

5-1-3(C) – Cruelty: For any person to maltreat or torture any dog, to have the right or authority to kill any dog or to kill such dog in an inhumane manner.

5-1-3(C) – Acts Specified: It shall be unlawful for any person to act in a cruel manner to any animal within the City. Nothing in this section shall preclude prosecuting any person for Torturing Companion Animals as set forth in Idaho Code Title 25, Chapter 35. The phrase “cruel manner” shall include, but is not limited to, the following specific acts and omissions:

1. Any owner of an animal who fails to provide such animal with care sufficient to preserve the health, safety, and well-being of animal, except for circumstances beyond the reasonable control of the owner or custodian of the animal, which includes:

a. Good and wholesome food, in a sufficient quantity to allow for normal growth or maintenance of body weight; or

b. Adequate access to potable water in sufficient quantity to satisfy the animal’s needs; or

c. Proper shelter and protection from the weather; or

d. Proper veterinary care which a reasonably prudent person would deem necessary to relieve or to prevent suffering or disease; or

e. A clean and wholesome environment in which to live, free from excessive waste or other contaminants that could affect the animal’s health; or

f. Protection from the abuse of other persons; or

g. Prevention of severe matting of fur, severe overgrowth of nails or hooves, that a reasonably prudent person would know would cause pain or injury.

2. Any person who, through act or omission, does any of following specific acts with an animal:

a. Abuses or otherwise mistreats; or

b. Beats, maims, mutilates, knowingly or intentionally injures, wounds, or tortures; or

c. Misuses; or

d. Overloads, overworks, or overrides; or

e. Dumps or abandons; or

f. Exposes to unreasonable danger to health or life; or

g. Willfully administers any poisonous substance to an animal that is owned by another, or maliciously places any poisonous substance where it would be found by an animal, or where it would attract an animal, with the intent that the animal ingest or absorb such poisonous substance;

h. Transport in, on, or upon any vehicle in a manner that is reckless or dangerous to the animal or public; or

i. Displays, as defined in this chapter, prohibited animals; or

j. Engages in animal hoarding as defined in this chapter; or

k. Exposes the animal for a prolonged period of time in extreme heat or cold conditions that results in hypothermia, hyperthermia, frostbite, other injurious condition, or death as diagnosed by a veterinarian.

3. A violation of this section shall result in a misdemeanor citation as provided for in City Code 1-4-1.

SECTION 2: That the effective date of this Ordinance shall be after passage and publication as provided by law.

PASSED AND APPROVED by the Mayor and City Council this 12 day of April, 2022.

Larry Barrett, Mayor

|

Leashes required, no trash on city parks

Published in The Aberdeen Times April 27, 2022.

ORDINANCE NO. 337

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ABERDEEN, IDAHO, ADDING SECTIONS 3 AND 4 TO TITLE 7 CHAPTER 2, OF THE ABERDEEN CITY CODE REGARDING DOGS IN CITY PARKS AND CITY PARK TRASH FACILITIES; AND PROVIDING FOR THE EFFECTIVE DATE OF SAID CHANGE.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ABERDEEN, IDAHO AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1: That Title 7, Chapter 2, Section 3 be added as follows:

7-2-3 – Dogs in City Parks: It shall be unlawful for any owner or keeper of a dog to allow said dog to be on any city park unless said dog is on a leash not exceeding ten (10) feet in length, unless authorized as provided for in City Code 5-1-3. It shall also be unlawful for any person in control of a dog to allow any litter, feces, or other debris caused by the dog to remain on city property. A violation of this section shall result in a misdemeanor citation as provided for in City Code 1-4-1.

SECTION 2: That Title 7, Chapter 2, Section 4 be added as follows:

7-2-4 – City Park Trash Facilities: It shall be unlawful for any person to dump any garbage, refuse, trash, litter, or other debris upon a city park or city property. A violation of this section shall result in a misdemeanor citation as provided for in City Code 1-4-1.

SECTION 3: That the effective date of this Ordinance shall be after passage and publication as provided by law.

PASSED AND APPROVED by the Mayor and City Council this 12 day of April, 2022.

Larry Barrett, Mayor

|

Public health

budget hearing

Published in The Power County Press April 27, 2022.

In accordance with 39-423, Idaho Code, Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s Budget Committee (consisting of the Chairmen of the eight participating counties’ Boards of County Commissioners) will meet to consider the Fiscal Year 2023 budget request of the District Board of Health. This meeting will serve as the required public hearing.

The Budget Committee meeting will be held at Southeastern Idaho Public Health, 1901 Alvin Ricken Drive, Pocatello, Idaho, on May 26th, beginning at 9:30 a.m., to consider the proposed budget request of Southeastern Idaho Public Health of $8,870,094.

The FY2023 budget is comprised of three funding sources: 56.4% from sub-grants, 26.6% from counties, and 17.0% from fees. More detailed information regarding the proposed budget is available from the Southeastern Idaho Public Health office, 590 ½ Gifford, American Falls, or the office of the Power County Clerk.

|

Primary election

Published in The Power County Press April 27, 2022.

NOTICE OF ELECTION

2022 PRIMARY ELECTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2022 Primary Election will be held on the 17th day of May, 2022. The polls will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Said election will be held to elect candidates for United State Offices, State of Idaho and Legislative District #28 Offices, and County Offices. Voters may vote at the following designated polling places:

Precinct# 1 – American Falls School District Administration Building

Precinct #2 – American Falls Library

Precinct #3 – Power County Fairgrounds

Precinct #4 a- Rockland City Hall

Precinct #5 – Arbon Valley Bible Church

Precinct #6 – Pocatello Municipal Airport

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that any person voting, or offering to vote at said election must be, at the time of the election, (1) a qualified elector of Power County, State of Idaho, (2) eighteen years of age or older, and (3) a resident of the State of Idaho and Power County for thirty (30) days where he/she offers to vote prior to the date of election. An individual who is eligible to vote may register on Election Day by appearing in person at the appropriate polling place and completing a voter registration card. Election day registrants may prove residence by (1) showing an Idaho drivers license or Idaho identification card issued through the Department of Transportation; or (2) showing any document which contains a valid address in the precinct together with a picture identification card; or (3) showing a current valid student identification card from a post-secondary educational institution in Idaho accompanied with a current student fee statement that contains the student’s valid address in the precinct together with a picture identification card.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that in order to vote, every registered elector must present a photo identification card, or if not able to do so, must sign an affidavit which will be provided. Acceptable forms of photo identification for this purpose include any one of the following:

• An Idaho driver’s license or identification card; or

• A U.S. passport or federal photo identification card; or

• A tribal photo identification card; or

• A current student photo ID, issued by an Idaho high school or post secondary education institution.

A qualified elector may make written application to the Power County Clerk in accordance with law for an absentee ballot, provided that the request is made prior to 5:00 p.m. on May 6, 2022, and the returned absentee ballot must be received by the Clerk of the County by 8:00 p.m. on the day of election.

A qualified elector can appear in person Monday through Friday, between the hours of 9:30 am and 4:00 pm and vote early at the Power County Clerk’s Office, 543 Bannock Avenue, American Falls, Idaho, beginning April 28 and ending May 13, 2022.

Sharee Sprague

Power County Clerk

|

A.F. water report

Published in The Power County Press April 27, 2022.

The 2021 Consumer Confidence Report for the City of American Falls drinking water is now available. Copies are available at City Hall and on the city website at: http://www.cityofamericanfalls.com/city-departments/water-amd-wastewater-department/.

|

Hearing set

on annexation

Published in The Power County Press April 27, 2022.

CITY OF AMERICAN FALLS PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING – ANNEXATION & ZONING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT the Planning & Zoning Commission will conduct a public hearing on May 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM at the American Falls City Hall Council Chambers, 550 North Oregon Trail, to consider an application to annex property into the City of American Falls and zone the property as highway commercial. The applicant, CJM, LLLP, c/o Mark Ridley as Partner, and David Thomas as Architect/Engineer, is requesting approval of an annexation and zoning designation to construct a Ridley’s grocery store. The mailing address of the applicant is: 10780 W. State St. #252, Star, ID 83669

The location of the property to be annexed and zoned is approximately 2827 Pocatello Ave., vacant land lying northwest of the Alco building. Identified by the Power County Assessor as a portion of parcel no. RPD0915-00.

The request is on file with the Clerk of the City of American Falls where it may be inspected during regular business hours. Such file does contain materials relevant to the request, the contents of which may change prior to the date of the hearing.

All persons desiring to be heard on this matter should appear at this hearing. Written testimony may be sent to the City of American Falls, Planning and Zoning Commission, 550 North Oregon Trail, American Falls, Idaho 83211. Written testimony must be received no later than three (3) business days prior to the scheduled hearing. Written testimony received after this date will not be entered into the record or read at the public hearing.

If you require special accommodation, please contact the Planning and Zoning Commission at (208) 226-2569 prior to the date of the hearing.

|