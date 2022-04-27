Six middle school girls get the experience of a lifetime

Six girls from Aberdeen Middle School, Daniela Garita, Jenilei Allen, Hadley Pincock, Amanda Klassen, Elle Woods and Neida Alvarez, had the privilege of filming a segment about Yellowstone National Park with former President Barack Obama.

Sherry Yancey, organizer of the yearly Yellowstone trip for the middle school, said the film agency, Netflix, wanted to have some youth in the documentary, called “Our Great National Parks”, and they were talking to Yellowstone officials, who told them that Aberdeen Middle…

