Coleen Larson Rowe, 91, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed from this life to her eternal home on Tuesday, April 26,2022 in Meridian, ID, surrounded by her family.

Coleen was born Jan. 3, 1931, in Pocatello, ID, to Clarence and Christine Marie Nielsen Larson. She was the third of five children, with one brother and three sisters. She spent her childhood years in Shelley and Blackfoot, ID, and graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1948.

Coleen was raised to be self-sufficient, and from an early age she worked in the potato harvests, and many other jobs. She and her sisters worked hard to help their mother, especially after their father passed away in 1948. The sisters were frequently found laughing while they did their chores. Coleen had a unique way of making everyone smile. Her giggle and her positivity were truly infectious to all that were around her.

In 1949, she met the love of her life, Jerry D. Rowe, at a dance. Both Coleen and Jerry loved to dance, and their skilled performances thrilled the younger generations on many occasions. They were married on Jan. 20, 1951, in Mountain Home at the home of her sister-in-law, Emma Jean Rowe Leydet. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on March 17, 1954.

Coleen and Jerry had four sons, whom she cherished with all her heart. She loved being a “boy mom” and was often found shooting baskets with them, playing baseball, and cheering them on at their various activities. The family enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting together, and these precious times in the mountains would spill over to later generations. They instilled a great love for the outdoors in their children and grandchildren. Trips to Island Park with them are treasured memories.

Coleen loved to serve and found great joy in helping others come to know Christ. Among her numerous callings held in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, one of her favorites was to serve alongside her husband as full-time missionaries in Auckland, New Zealand in 1996-1997. They cherished this special time in their lives.

Coleen is survived by her four adoring sons: Craig Rowe (Karmen); Calvin Rowe (Jeanine); Blain Rowe, and Brad Rowe (Bonnie Jo); 13 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Jerry of more than 70 years; one brother, Keith Larson; and three sisters, Fern Nickerson, Olive Hepworth, her twin sister Corine Casper; and her great-granddaughter Everly Mae Rowe.

Coleen’s family wishes to offer a special thanks to the staff at Foxtail Senior Living for their compassionate care.

