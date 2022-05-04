Legal notices starting the week of Wednesday, May 4

Trustee sale

Published in The Power County Press May 4, 11, 18, 25, 2025.

T.S. No. 099715-ID Parcel No.: RPA0674-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

On 8/29/2022 at 10:00 AM (recognized local time), IN THE LOBBY OF THE POWER COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 543 BANNOCK AVENUE NORTH, AMERICAN FALLS, ID 83211, in the County of Power, SYDNEY K. LEAVITT, ESQ., a member of the State Bar of Idaho, of ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP as trustee, will sell at public auction, to the highest bidder, for cash, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Power, State of Idaho, and described as follows, to wit: LOT 5, BLOCK 25, RECLAMATION ADDITION TO THE CITY OF AMERICAN FALLS, POWER COUNTY, IDAHO, AS THE SAME APPEARS ON THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF POWER COUNTY, IDAHO. The Trustee has no knowledge of a more particular description of the above referenced real property, but for purposes of compliance with Idaho Code Section 60-113, the Trustee has been informed that the address of: 247 VAN BUREN STREET, AMERICAN FALLS, ID 83211, is commonly associated with said real property.

Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances to satisfy the obligation secured by and pursuant to the power of sale conferred in the Deed of Trust executed by ADRIAN K. SAVAGE AND TERESA E. SAVAGE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, as Grantor(s), to PIONEER TITLE COMPANY OF BANNOCK COUNTY, as Trustee, for the benefit and security of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS BENEFICIARY, AS NOMINEE FOR OWNIT MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC., ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as Beneficiary, dated 6/27/2005, recorded 6/30/2005, as Instrument No. 187375, official records of Power County, Idaho. Please note: The above named Grantors are named to comply with Idaho Code Section 45-1506(4)(a); no representation is made that they are, or are not, presently responsible for the obligation.

The default for which this sale is to be made is the failure to make monthly payments when due from 8/1/2021 and all subsequent monthly payments thereafter, including installments of principal, interest, impounds, advances, plus any charges lawfully due under the note secured by the aforementioned Deed of Trust, Deed of Trust and as allowed under Idaho Law. The sum owing on the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust as of 4/21/2022 is $70,604.45 including interest, costs, fees, including trustee and/or attorney fees and costs, and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligation thereunder or in this sale and to protect the security associated with the Deed of Trust, as authorized in the Note, Deed of Trust or as allowed under Idaho Law. Because interest, late charges, fees, costs and expenses continue to accrue, the total amount due varies from day to day. Hence, if you pay the amount shown above, an adjustment may be necessary after receipt of funds to satisfy the debt.

For further information, write the Trustee at 4375 Jutland Drive, Ste. 200, San Diego, CA 92117, or call (866)931-0036.

DATED: 4/21/2022 Signature/By: SYDNEY K. LEAVITT, ESQ., a member of the State Bar of Idaho, of ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!