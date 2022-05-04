Employment Opportunity-Power County Juvenile Probation Officer/Supervisor. Responsibilities include but not limited to carrying out the Juvenile probation policies and directions set out in the Magistrate Court and utilize the resources of the County with the intention of assisting Juveniles and their families to become successful members of the community. As Department Head of the Power County Juvenile Probation Department, as well as supervising the Power County Juvenile Probation caseload; duties include but are not limited to the following: To ensure compliance with conditions of probation and to bring violators before the court. Perform home visits, random drug testing, enforce restitution, locate and assign programs/counseling etc., and monitor attendance and compliance. File appropriate paperwork with the court. Work with schools/law enforcement and other collateral agencies (local and state) to assist juvenile probationers in becoming successful within the community. Protect society/hold offenders accountable/assist offenders in competency development. Department head is responsible for Budget/Grant writing and reporting/supervising probation department personnel and Juvenile Court Services programs. Active Role in Power County Juvenile Diversion Program if active. Must successfully pass the Power County’s law enforcement criminal background check. Position will remain open until filled. For more information or to obtain an application, please contact the Power County Clerk’s Office, 543 Bannock Ave., American Falls, ID 83211. 208-226-7611

