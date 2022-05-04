Republican Primary crucial for District 28 candidates

The Idaho primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 17, at county polling places. For more information on county polling places, or on voter registration or affiliating with a party for the primary, contact the Power County Clerk’s Office at 208-226-7611.

Most important for local voters, voters will be choosing a state senator and state representatives for District 28. Because of redistricting, only one candidate is an incumbent, state senator Jim Guthrie. At the very least, the state representatives for Power County will be new this year.

A voter guide, featuring a question and answer section with each contested race for the state senate and state house is included in this week’s Press.