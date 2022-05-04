Thanks for blood donations

To the editor,

I thank the many community members that took the time to donate blood on April 19 in American Falls. We had a very successful drive. I hope to see you all again at the next blood drive July 12, at St John’s Lutheran Church.

Thank you St. John’s Lutheran Church and Pastor Jon Beake for the use of the gymnasium. Thank you to all the generous donors: Krisanne Grigg, Kathy Crane, Juliann Colt, Patricia Chase, Sarah Smith, Shawn Udy, Pilar Friesen, Angel Bercier, Melvin Thompson, Jami Adair, Janice Smith, Tracy Smith, Shane Bolgen, James Fletcher, Carl Rudeen, Corinna Klassen, Heather Hornbacher, Douglas Clinger, Rod Ralphs, Linda Neibaur, Chance Morgan, Daren Fehringer, Kevin Steinlicht, Tennille Call, Kathleen Wagoner, Denise Miller, Patricia Wright, Kathy Koompin, Aneatra Walker, Karen Hammond, Kevin Klassen, Jessica Spillett, Todd Burry, Paul Bammert, Lee Ann Bolgen, Bambi Hoover, Annette Lynott, and Ian Fullmer.

It has truly been a pleasure meeting you all.

Teresa Tuma

Blood drive coordinator