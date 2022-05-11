Honoring Joyce Foster

To the editor,

I’m writing this to honor Joyce Foster, who recently retired from Spring Creek Assisted Living.

In the years I have known her she was a great caregiver, organized med-tech, super-good cook and then the boss of the place. Her top position sure didn’t mean she kept her office door shut! She could often be seen helping the staff with their chores, including cooking, cleaning, you name it, she could do it!

She was patient with many teens who got their first paying job here, learning to show up on time, and doing not so glamorous work, along with treating the residents with respect and love.

She was good at listening to and comforting residents, and what so many of us loved – singing “The Lord’s Prayer” at our Wednesday Tea and Piano Time!

I could go on, but will just say I think she deserves a big thank you from the American Falls and Aberdeen communities for making the last days of so many of our beloved senior citizens more cheerful and for giving so many of our high school students jobs, teaching them important life skills!

Thank you so much, Joyce.

Beth Brown, Aberdeen

(former caregiver/med-tech)