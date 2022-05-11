Police dog Havok joins AFPD

The newest member of the American Falls Police Department is a dog named Havok. Havok is a Belgian Malinois, a breed known to be trainable and aggressive. Havok will have a single purpose for the department, Police Chief Brandon Wilkinson told the city council on Wednesday, May 4. He will be trained to sniff out drugs.

