Beaver golfers claim district crown

The American Falls High School boys golfers captured the Fifth District 3A championship, defeating Marsh Valley and Snake River on Tuesday, May 10. The Lady Beavers, meanwhile, came in third at the district tournament.

The AFHS boys shot a team score of 385 to outdistance Marsh Valley, second at 399, and Snake River, third at 415.

Individually, the Beavers were led by Drew Thompson who shot an 88 and was medalist for the tournament….

