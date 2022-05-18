Karen Kay (Eames) Horne returned home to her loving Heavenly Father on Friday, May 6, 2022. Karen was born Aug. 3, 1940, in American Falls, ID, as the seventh of 12 children to Vern Edwin Eames, Sr. and Clothiel (Hansen) Eames. She grew up in American Falls.

After high school, she married Robert Tyler of Rupert, ID, and had two children, Rob and Scott Tyler, and later divorced. She then married Donald Steven (“Steve”) Benson of American Falls, and had two children, April and Chris Benson, and later divorced.

They say the third time’s a “charm”, and she married her soulmate Henry Arden Horne on Dec. 12, 1987. They were sealed in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple Dec. 12, 1992. Karen and Arden were truly inseparable, and it showed in how they lived.

Karen worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for several years and was a member of the Teamsters Union. Once retired, Karen and her husband relocated to Redmond, UT, where they enjoyed living in the country. They loved to travel in their fifth wheel with their dogs and enjoyed staying in Arizona in the winter. They also rode their side-by-side all over the mountains searching for arrowheads and other treasures.

Karen was a devoted wife and mother. She cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was often described as spunky, a spit-fire, and a go-getter. She loved making people laugh and always had a story to tell. Karen will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Henry Arden Horne; her parents, Vern Edwin Eames, Sr. and Clothiel (Hansen) Eames; her siblings, Shirley (Bill) Liese, Vern Jr. (Cleo) Eames, Joyce (Robert) Hall, Elizabeth Ann (ZL) Pearson, Jack (Jo Ann) Eames, Susan (Dick) Green, Charles Eames; and daughter-in-law, Billye Ann Tyler.

She is survived by her siblings, Donna (Wes) Bush, Valerie (Barry) Williams, Mike (Gale) Eames, Robert (June) Eames; her children, Rob (Billye Ann) Tyler, Scott (Amber) Tyler, April (Tyler) Hunt, Chris (Keri) Benson; her stepchildren, Christopher (Patty) Horne, Brad Horne, and Amber (Paul) Loncar. All combined, Karen and her husband have 22 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

A viewing was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Pocatello Ave. in American Falls. A funeral service followed beginning at 11 a.m. and an interment at Falls View Cemetery. To share condolences, memories, and photos please visit DavisRoseMortuary.com.