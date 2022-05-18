Legal notices starting the week of Wednesday, May 18

Public hearing

on subdivision

Published in The Power County Press May 18, 2022.

May 11, 2022

TO: All Interested Parties

RE: Public Hearing to amend Snake River on the Falls Subdivision with in Power County

Notice of Public Hearing for review of an amendment to the existing subdivision Snake River on the Falls to include one, 3.43-acre, Block 3, Lot 25. Located in section 1, T8S, R30 EBM.

Meeting to be held in the Power County Annex building June 7, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. located at 500 Pocatello Ave, American Falls, ID at 7:00 p.m. The proposed amendment can be viewed at our office located at 500 Pocatello Ave, American Falls, ID 83211.

Public comment is encouraged at the time of the meeting. Written comments will be accepted if received in the office of Building Administration, 500 Pocatello Ave., American Falls, ID 83211 at the Power County Annex prior to May 31, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

Sincerely,

Andrea Higgins

Power County

Planning Administrator

|

Notice to creditors

Published in The Power County Press May 18, 25, June 1, 2022.

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

Case No. CV39-22-0116

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In the matter of the Estate of:

RICHARD J. NELSON,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that KYLE WAYNE MATTHEWS has been appointed personal representative of the estate of the above-named decedent. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court.

DATED this 10th day of May, 2022.

RACINE OLSON, PLLP

By: /s/ Nathan R. Palmer

NATHAN R. PALMER

Attorney for Personal Representative

P. O. Box 1391

Pocatello, Idaho 83204-1391

Telephone: (208) 232-6101

nathan@racineolson.com