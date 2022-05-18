New Gem Trail segment finished

The new segment of the Aberdeen Gem Trail that runs along Hazard Creek Golf Course is basically finished. Councilman Brian Schneider asks parents to walk the trail with their children rather than allowing them to walk the trail alone. This spring, they were not able to finish the trail that goes under the highway before the water came into Hazard Creek, so that will have to be done in the fall after the water goes out of the creek. Because of that, Schneider said people on the trail will have to cross the highway.

“Be really careful. Just because you can see a car coming doesn’t mean they can see you. They are also going much faster than you think and will get to the area faster than you expect because of the speed they are…

