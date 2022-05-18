Robert Markham

7/8/1946 – 4/29/2022

Robert Wayne Markham, age 75 of Wake County, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at his residence in Holly Springs, NC.

A native of Chatham County, he was born on July 8, 1946, to the late Abert Vant and Lillie (Cheek) Markham. Wayne was married to his wife of 51 years, Wanda Hamilton Markham. Wayne attended Bonlee Elementary and graduated from Chatham Central High School in 1965. Wayne served his country honorably in the United States Air Force in Vietnam as an Air Traffic Controller for four years. He also served and retired from the Army National Guard after many years of service. Following his Air Force service, Wayne graduated from Durham Tech in Business, Sandhills Community College in Accounting, and earned his BBA degree from NC Wesleyan in Goldsboro. Most of his career he was employed as an Accountant with CP&L in Raleigh, and after retiring from CP&L worked in his brother’s Accounting Practice in Southern Pines for several years. He then worked for Wake County in the County Tax office until he fully retired. In addition to being a devoted family man, Wayne enjoyed life spending time as an avid hunter, and his first bear was bagged in the NC mountains.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald; and sister, Gladys Mack. Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Hamilton Markham; children, Kathy (Bobby) Egnor of Huntington, West Virginia, Jeanette Markham of the home, and Donald (Pam) of Dunn; six grandchildren, one grandson-in-law, and one granddaughter-in-law; seven great-grandchildren; brothers Vant of Robbins, and Doyle (Linda) of Vass; sister Loretta Tutor of Seagrove; and many nieces and nephews. Wayne was a beloved husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa. He was a devout Christian that believed in reading his bible and living as it said.