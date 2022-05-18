Willow Bay heartbreak

To the editor,

I recently visited the Willow Bay Recreation Area and was appalled with what I saw.

The current lessee has turned it into his own personal junkyard. There were piles of old tires, trailers full of junk, metal, broken down boats and miscellaneous junk; all within view of the campground and even worse on public land on the banks of the American Falls Reservoir.

This is a disgrace to the City of American Falls!

I have made calls to the mayor, city council members and the Bureau of Reclamation.

Something needs to be done and soon. As a former lessee I have such fond memories of my tenure there and was heartbroken with what I saw.

Sincerely,

LaRay Correll

A concerned citizen and

former lessee of the Willow Bay Café