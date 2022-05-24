Legal notices starting the week of Wednesday, May 25

Highway district seeks truck bids

Published in The Power County Press May 25, June 1, 2022.

POWER COUNTY HIGHWAY DISTRICT

2023 DUMP TRUCK

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Separate sealed BIDS for the Power County Highway District—2023 Dump Truck will be received at the Power County Highway District Office, P. O. Box 513, 3090 Lamb Weston Road, American Falls, Idaho 83211 until 5:00 p.m. local time on June 13th, 2022, and then, publicly opened and read aloud.

The project involves furnishing and delivering a New 2023 Conventional Cab Diesel Dump Truck in accordance with the project specifications by April 24th, 2023. It is the intent of these documents to describe the work required to complete this project in sufficient detail to secure comparable bids. All parts or work not specifically mentioned which are necessary in order to provide a complete product shall be included in the bid and shall conform to all Local, State and Federal requirements.

Complete Specifications may be requested from the District Office by calling (208) 226-2661 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

In determining the lowest responsive bid, the OWNER will consider all acceptable bids on a basis consistent with the bid package. The OWNER will also consider whether the bidder is a responsible bidder.

Before a contract will be awarded for work contemplated herein, the OWNER will conduct such investigation as is necessary to determine the performance record and ability of the apparent low bidder to perform the size and type of work specified under this Contract. Upon request, the bidder shall submit such information as deemed necessary by the OWNER to evaluate the bidder’s qualifications.

All bids must be signed and accompanied by evidence of authority to sign.

Bids must be accompanied by Bid Security in the form of a bid bond, certified check, cashier’s check, or cash in the amount of 5% of the amount of the bid proposal. Said bid security shall be forfeited to the Power County Highway District as liquidated damages should the successful bidder fail to enter into contract in accordance with their proposal.

Power County Highway District reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, waive any non-material irregularities in the bids received, and to accept the proposal deemed most advantageous to the best interest of Power County Highway District May 18th, 2022.

Dates Advertised: May 25th, 2022, & June 1st, 2022

Hearing notice

on name change

Published in The Power County Press May 25, June 1, 8, 15, 2022.

Tabitha Sue Jones

237 Cleveland St.

American Falls, ID 83211

(702) 918-7180

Coolpandared@gmail.com

IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

Case No. CV39-22-0128

NOTICE OF HEARING

ON NAME CHANGE

(Adult or Emancipated Minor)

IN RE: Tabitha Sue Jones

A Petition to change the name of Tabitha Sue Jones, now residing in the City of American Falls, State of Idaho, has been filed in the District Court in Power County, Idaho. The name will change to Zero Sue Jones. The reason for the change in name is: I am more comfortable in the use of the new name.

A hearing on the petition is scheduled for 10:00 o’clock a.m. on 6-27-2022 at the Power County Courthouse. Objections may be filed by any person who can show the court a good reason against the name change.

Date: 5-17-2022

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

By: Maria Campbell

Deputy Clerk

Disposal

of property

Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times May 25, June 1, 2022.

Notice of disposal of personal property: Due to rent being in arrears for over three months, the contents of storage unit 2 at MCM Storages on 2795 W 1800 S, Aberdeen, ID, will be disposed of on June 11th, 2022. The last known renter of this unit is Sherry Vaughan, 3563 N 301 Ln, Buckeye, AZ 85396.

A.F. hearing set on annexation

Published in The Power County Press May 25, June 1, 2022.

CITY OF AMERICAN FALLS

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

ANNEXATION AND ZONING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT the City of American Falls will conduct a public hearing on June 15, 2022 at 7:00. P.M. at the American Falls City Hall Council Chambers, 550 North Oregon Trail Rd, to consider an application to annex property into the City of American Falls and zone the property as highway commercial. The applicant, CJM, LLLP, c/o Mark Ridley as Partner, and David Thomas as Architect/Engineer, is requesting approval of an annexation and zoning designation to construct a Ridley’s grocery store. The mailing address of the applicant is: 10780 W. State ST. #252, Star, ID, 83669.

The location of the property to be annexed and zoned is approximately 2827 Pocatello Ave., vacant land lying northwest of the Alco building. Identified by the Power County Assessor as a portion of parcel no. RPD0915-00.

The request is on file with the Clerk of the City of American Falls where it may be inspected during regular business hours. Such file does contain materials relevant to the request, the contents of which may change prior to the date of the hearing.

All persons desiring to be heard on this matter should appear at this hearing. Written testimony may be sent to the City of American Falls, 550 North Oregon Trail Rd., American Falls, ID 83211. Written testimony received after this date will not be entered into the record or read at the public hearing.

If you require special accommodations, please contact City Hall at (208) 226-2569 prior to the date of the hearing.

