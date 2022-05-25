AHS Tigers do well at district, send 21 to state tournament

The Aberdeen High School boys’ and girls’ track teams participated in the district track meet Tuesday and Wednesday, May 10 and 11. Aberdeen girls took third place behind Soda Springs and West Side. The boys took second place behind Soda Springs. Twenty-one athletes from Aberdeen High School qualified for the state meet held Friday and Saturday…
Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!
|
Thanks for reading!
Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!