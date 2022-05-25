Press Sports

Boxing match fundraiser a successful evening for AFHS basketball, wrestling programs

The American Falls High School basketball and wrestling teams held a unique fundraising opportunity on Friday, May 13 – they boxed students from Malad High School in a smoker boxing match.

Right around a thousand people attended the match, and American Falls won the most matches. They worked with K.C.’s Gate City Boxing Club, a nonprofit out of Pocatello, to hold the match.

They expect their fundraisings effort….
Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!

Thanks for reading!

Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!