Boxing match fundraiser a successful evening for AFHS basketball, wrestling programs

The American Falls High School basketball and wrestling teams held a unique fundraising opportunity on Friday, May 13 – they boxed students from Malad High School in a smoker boxing match.

Right around a thousand people attended the match, and American Falls won the most matches. They worked with K.C.’s Gate City Boxing Club, a nonprofit out of Pocatello, to hold the match.

They expect their fundraisings effort….

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!