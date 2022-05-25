On Saturday, May 14, 2022 Lottie Fane Barnes Morrical, 90 years old, passed away peacefully at Grace Assisted Living in Chubbuck, ID.

Lottie was born in Commerce, TX, on Feb. 8, 1932 to Clifford C. Barnes and Mecca Lerline Barnes. She was the fourth child of 12.

Lottie learned the value of hard work at an early age. In eighth grade she quit school to be able to work and help provide for the family. She held numerous jobs at a young age in order to help out the family. She was doing anything from picking cotton in the fields, working in a pharmacy, working at a hospital or being a bookkeeper. At the age of 23 she moved to Farmington, NM, where she worked at Nygrens Menswear. That is where she met Glen. A year later they married on Sept. 12, 1956. To this union they were blessed with three children: Lori Morrical, Dale Morrical and Donna Morrical Thornton. Glen and Lottie were married for 62 years.

In 1972 they bought Martin Spring Works in Pocatello, ID, where Lottie did all the bookkeeping for Glen. They resided in Inkom, ID, from 1972-1977. In 1977 they moved to American Falls. They owned a small farm/ranch where they raised multiple racehorses and cows. This was Lottie’s passion, and she was the happiest when she was around her animals and outside.

Lottie was very devoted to her daily scripture studies. Every morning and night you would find her in her chair writing in her journal, studying her scriptures and watching the birds out her window.

Lottie is survived by: her son Dale (Mary) Morrical; daughter Donna Thornton; sisters, Amelia Sanders, Janet Tharrington, Joan Kirkpatrick, Rita Spiers, Nita Barnes; brother Jimmy Barnes; brother-in-law Steve Woodard; six grandchildren, Krista Thornton, Klayton Thornton, Christopher Bitikofer, Nathan Morrical, Evelyn Bitikofer, Rebekah Bitikofer; and two great-grandchildren, Benjamin Thornton and David Thornton.

Lottie is preceded in death by: her parents; husband Glen; daughter Lori Morrical; son-in-law Kreg Thornton; siblings, Wayne Barnes, Tony Barnes, Dottie Sutton, Bill Barnes and Sandy Woodard.

The family would like to extend a huge thank you to Lynell and Evelyn and all the caretakers at Heritage Hospice and Grace Assisted Living for all the compassion and treatment they provided Lottie.

The visitation was at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 23, at Shepherd of the Falls Lutheran Church at 246 Lee St., American Falls, ID. The funeral service started at 11 a.m. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shepherd of the Falls Memorials, P.O. Box 131, American Falls, ID 83211. To share condolences, memories, and photos please visit DavisRoseMortuary.com.