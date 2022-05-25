Title: Maintenance Operator Location: Rockland City Hall Office 135 S Main Ave. Rockland, Idaho 83271 Hours: Part time Description: Maintaining City Water and Sewer systems, Working with DEQ and other agencies to meet requirements and certifications, maintenance and operation of city buildings, parks, property, and vehicles. Utility water readings and Miscellaneous. Pay: Hourly. Pay rate depending on experience. Pay increase after certifying water/waste water licensing. If interested, please submit a resume to Gretchen Munk, City Administrator. Email: clerk@rocklandcity.com Mailing Address: PO Box 113 Rockland, ID 83271 Phone# 208-548-2489