Power County chooses Cheatum, Garner as state representatives in primary election

Power County held a primary election on Tuesday, May 17, with Republican, Democrat, Constitution and Libertarian ballots. The Republican primary was especially important, as many races were only decided in the Republican primary, with no contenders from any other party. An estimated 900 voters voted the Republican ballot in the primary, out of little over 1,000 total voters.

Because of redistricting, Power County will…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!