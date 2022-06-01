$111.9 million contract awarded for Pocatello I-15/I-86 interchange

The Idaho Transportation Department has accepted a $111.9 million winning bid by Sundt-Cannon, a joint venture, to rebuild the I-86/I-15 system interchange at Pocatello. Work is scheduled to begin mid-July and will continue for approximately three years as the interchange undergoes modernization.

The old interchange was built in the mid-1960s and the aging and obsolete bridges need to be replaced. In addition, Pocatello and Chubbuck have grown significantly to the north of I-86 and east of I-15. Through traffic has also increased resulting in more congestion in the interchange.

Currently, a particularly challenging spot for drivers traveling west toward Chubbuck from the Pocatello Creek onramp. Drivers have just 2,400 feet to move from the right lane to the far left lane to exit to I-86…

