Power County Assessor’s Office Full-Time GIS/Mapper

The Power County Assessor’s Office is hiring a full-time GIS/Mapper. Application and resumes must be submitted no later than 4:00 pm on Friday June 17th. Employee will be primarily responsible in creating, organizing, and maintaining the GIS data for internal, external, and public use, may need to assist with Property Records and assisting customers in the Motor Vehicle Department. Pay is DOE. You may pick up an application and full job description at the Power County Assessor’s Office.

