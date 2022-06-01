RHS track nets first place finishes at state

Rockland High School high jumper Teague Matthews took first at the state track meet on Saturday, May 21, with a 6’2” jump. Also taking first was Bulldog Addie Wilson in the 800 meter race. She ran the race in 2:20.28.

Both the boys and girls teams had at least one relay team taking second. The relay team of Ezra Hubbard, Wyatt Hendrickson, Eli Hendrickson and Orrin Wiese took second…

