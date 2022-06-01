Whitney (Whit) Mayer

Whitney (Whit) Joel Mayer, 46, of Richland, WA, went to be with Jesus on Friday, May 20, 2022. He left us while enjoying his favorite activity, bicycling, from a heart attack.

He was born on Nov. 9, 1975, in Pocatello, ID, to Jamie and Colleen Mayer. He attended schools in American Falls, ID, graduating from American Falls High School in 1994, excelling in both athletics and in the classroom. He then attended the University of Idaho where he earned a football scholarship and was part of the Vandal team that won a conference championship and the Humanitarian Bowl in his senior year. He graduated in 2000 earning degrees in finance and information systems.

He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Becky Aldous on June 26, 1998. They were perfectly matched. Their family grew from five to seven when they adopted two siblings from Sierra Leone, Africa. The adoption process was not easy, but they never gave up and had to make several trips to Sierra Leone to make it happen.

After graduating from college, he and Becky moved to Richland, where he went to work for Battelle. He loved the challenge of his work and had just started a new project involving national security. He always loved taking on new challenges in every life experience that came his way and he never quit until he succeeded.

Whit loved his wife and family deeply. He involved himself in all their activities. He and Becky were inseparable. He would do everything he could to encourage and support his kids in their activities. He loved watching them play ball and run track. He enjoyed music and listening to his daughter play her guitar. He would spend hours looking for the perfect song for her to learn next. They shared a love for rock music. He loved taking his family on vacations, his favorite being Disneyland. He took a special trip to Charleston, SC, recently with his sister and parents to learn family history which he really enjoyed. His goal was always to be the best husband and father that he could be.

He had a special bond with his parents and his brother and sister. He would talk with his Dad every few days about everything. Their talks about spiritual things were very special. He shared insights that were so encouraging to his Dad. He was there for his mother at every turn. He was always there when they needed anything, no matter what the timing and circumstances. He always said, “Don’t worry I will take care of you.” Whit was very engaging and authentic with everyone. When you met Whit you knew what kind of man he was. He loved Jesus. He wanted everyone he knew to experience the personal relationship with Jesus that he had. The way he lived his life was a testimony to his faith. He was a loyal friend. He was filled with wisdom and led his family with that wisdom and love. He cared about everyone he knew. He was certainly not a boring person. His sharp wit and sense of humor were a bright light with everyone. He could find something humorous in almost every situation. Sometimes it was subtle and other times not quit so subtle, but it was always timely. It was impossible to be with him for long and not be having some fun. When you left him you always felt better.

He was a member of Bethel Church. He served on the Fellowship of Christian Athletes board and in other ministry positions. He loved Bible studies and engaging others in the truths of God’s Word. He touched lives both in and out of church. He coached in the sports programs and was always there to volunteer for what needed to be done. He took his family to serve the homeless and needy at the downtown soup kitchen and shelter. He was a true example of a servant leader.

He is survived by: his wife, Becky; his children, Max, Will, Ella, Mattie and Micah; his brother, Justin Mayer (fiancée Ginger); sister, Ashley Bowen (Jay); and his parents, Jamie and Colleen Mayer. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews.

The memorial service for Whit was held on Friday, May 27, at 2 p.m. at Bethel Church at the Richland campus, 600 Shockley Rd, Richland, WA 99352.

In lieu of flowers, a 529 college savings plan has been established at Merrill Lynch for the benefit of the Mayer children. Donations can be made out to Merrill Lynch. Include a memo that it is for the Mayer children. The mailing address is: Merrill Lynch, 8121 W. Quinault Ave., Suite F203, Kennewick, WA, 99336.