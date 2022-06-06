Marie Muirbrook Mathewson

Marie Mathewson, 98, went home on June 3, 2022 while at the Gables of Ammon and under Aspen Hospice care. Violet Edna Maria “Marie” Johnson was born to Edna Style and Gideon Johnson in Firth Idaho. She grew up in Tyhee Idaho with her siblings Loraine, Kenneth, Marvin, and LeMaun “Oly” Johnson. This is where she began her care giving at an early age when she stayed home from school to care for newborn LeMaun while her mother was hospitalized after his birth.

Marie graduated from Pocatello High School and attended Idaho State University to become a teacher. She taught at Grandview where she met Galyn “Mike” Muirbrook at a dance. They married June 30, 1946 and started their family, raising 5 kids on the farm in Sterling Idaho. They raised cattle, pigs, crops and sold eggs. The farm and the big red barn was the place to visit for many friends and relatives and they even had nephews coming to work on there in the summers. Mike and Marie were active in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and greatly valued the service they gave to their community. Together they enjoyed traveling with her sister Loraine to visit her brothers, often meeting in Jackpot or Reno Nevada for great conversations and lighthearted gambling.

Marie was a mother, a homemaker, a substitute teacher, a cook for lambing crews, a caretaker, a great mother-in-law, and was absolutely Grandma extraordinaire. Marie was happiest surrounded by family, and you didn’t have to be blood related to be considered her family. She loved to host holidays and Sunday dinner. Marie always had bread rising, cinnamon rolls in the oven, and cookies on hand, not to mention the mornings of endless Swedish Pancakes. Her grandchildren enjoyed spending time with her, often spending the night and summers with her on the farm. All 10 grandchildren believe that they are her favorite and her many great-grandchildren have been spoiled and loved by her as well. She was always a good sport whether it was allowing the grandkids to make mud pies in her flower bed, grow tadpoles on the porch, or use every container in the kitchen for a family water fight.

Marie’s beloved Mike died in 1986, just days shy of their 40th Wedding Anniversary. Because of her love and joy for her family, she spent even more time traveling to visit her grandchildren and to be a care giver for a close family friend. Marie married Orville Mathewson in 1999 and gained step-children Rod Mathewson and Nancy Grover. Marie and Orville were married for 20 years before Orville passed away in 2019. They spent their time visiting family, vacationing in Island Park and reminiscing on lovely memories. When Marie moved to Idaho Falls, she found her Happy Stitchers quilting group and a new church family. Marie absolutely loved her time with Happy Stitchers, visiting with the girls at the salon while being pampered and getting her hair done, participating in activities at The Gables and watching “The Golden Girls.” She belonged to Bridge Club and loved a good game of pinochle. She created beautiful embroidery tablecloths, tea towels, and pillowcases and would sew blankets to be given as gifts and donated to those in need. She loved to play cards and visit the casino. Everything she did, she did with joy and love. Marie was a tough lady who survived life’s hardships with grace and compassion for others. She always had a smile on her face, a great sense of humor, and often was found singing a song or Swedish lullaby. She enjoyed a good drink and to snuggle her great-grandbabies. Marie was very strong in her Faith and found much solitude knowing that she would reunite with her family once again.

Marie is preceded in death by her parents, husbands Mike and Orville, brothers Marvin and Kenneth, sister Loraine, daughter Irene, son Glen, daughter-in-law Pam Muirbrook, son-in-law Marvin Vostrez, and numerous close family friends.

She is survived by her brother LeMaun “Oly” (Sharon) Johnson, son Paul Muirbrook , daughters Gail (Richard) Wallace, and Peggy (David) Bain, Rod Mathewson and Nancy Grover, 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, as well many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Because both Marie and Mike valued education so highly, we are asking in lieu of flowers, you may send donations to the Muirbrook Memorial Scholarship Fund. For details on this, you may email tanya.muirbrook@gmail.com.

Marie’s Memorial Service will be this Friday, June 10th at The First Evangelical Lutheran Church located at 455 West Sunnyside Road, in Idaho Falls Idaho. 10:00 am for visitation and 11:00 am for the service with a luncheon following.

Condolences may be left online at www.BuckMurphy.com