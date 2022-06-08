City of A.F. faces tough choices with water issues

ARPA grant could pay for half of water line project

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The city of American Falls might receive $11 million or more toward new water pipes, Mayor Rebekah Sorensen told The Press. The money would come from the American Rescue Plan Act, which will give money to shovel-ready projects.

The possibility comes just as the city is looking to replace miles of old, corroded water pipe beneath its streets. The grant could fund as much as half the project, much more than the city expected to receive from any one grant. However…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!