Legal notices starting the week of Wednesday, June 8

Synopsis of P.C. Commission minutes

Published in The Power County Press June 8, 2022.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for March 14, 2022

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 9:06 am.

NOTICES/REPORTS: Updates and discussion held for Adult Probation, Courthouse Remodel, Soil Conservation, District 28A Candidate introduction Dawn Morrell, Travel Policy, AFHS FFA Ag Issues Forum, Direct Communications Broadband Discussion, Legislative Discussion with Pat Sullivan.

MOTIONS:

Agenda approved, Personnel updates, Minutes accepted for February 28,2022 & March 7,2022. Water Rights, Joint County Drug Coordinator, Planning & Zoning board members and terms are as follows;

Name Term Expires

Chelsea Hubbard January, 2023

Sherrie Mortimer January, 2023

Bobbett Wright January, 2024

Bruce Winder January, 2024

John Wegner January, 2025

Wendy Hoagland January, 2025

Power County Weeds Board members and terms are as follows;

Name Term Expires

Rayma Cates January, 2023

Terrell Sorensen January, 2023

Jeff Wright January, 2024

Kevin Ramsey January, 2024

Casey Clinger January, 2025

Paul Schmidt January, 2025

Danielle Gunn January, 2026

Lloyd Haderly January, 2026

Urban Development Board members and terms are as follows;

Name Term Expires

Amanda Givens January, 2025

Dan Hammond January, 2025

VACANT January, 2025

Bobbette Wright January, 2026

Shane Bolgen January, 2026

Vicki Meadows January, 2026

The following claims were submitted and paid (a detailed report is available in the Clerk’s Office).

FUND Paid

0001 GENERAL FUND (CURRENT EXPENSE) $ 13,264.59

0003 FAIR BOARD $ 250.00

0004 POWER COUNTY AMBULANCE DIST. $ 2,311.38

0005 POWER COUNTY ABATEMENT DIST. $ 16,060.00

0006 DISTRICT COURT $ 3,219.61

0008 JUSTICE FUND $ 12,344.31

0009 DRUG COURT $ 180.00

0010 ENHANCED 911 SERVICES $ 487.13

0011 HEALTH DISTRICT $ 417.59

0015 ELECTIONS $ 245.03

0016 INDIGENT $ 705.69

0020 REVALUATION $ 11,362.50

0023 SOLID WASTE (LANDFILL) $ 16,870.60

0027 WEEDS $ 56.61

0038 WATERWAYS $ 425.20

0050 PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAXES $ 6,330.89

Total Amount Paid $ 84,531.13

POINTS OF ORDER:

Sheriff’s Office tabled discussion until April 11, 2022. Crystal Summit lease discussion tabled until April 25, 2022, Investment Committee tabled until March 28, 2022, Extension Office update tabled to a later date.

ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:

Executive personnel Sessions were held. Next regular session for the Board to meet is slated for March 28, 2022. Meeting adjourned at 4:21 pm.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for March 21, 2022

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 8:59 am.

NOTICES/REPORTS: Updates and discussion held for Landfill, Legislative update with Pat Sullivan, Security Concerns, Treasurer’s Office floor damage.

MOTIONS: Agenda approved, Building & Grounds landscaping.

POINTS OF ORDER: DEQ update for Landfill, Enterprise Fleet Management tabled for further discussion on April 25, 2022.

ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:

Legal Executive Sessions were held. Next regular session for the Board to meet is slated for March 28, 2022. Meeting adjourned at 1:41 pm.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for March 24, 2022

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 3:00 pm.

NOTICES/REPORTS: Updates and discussion held for Building and Grounds, Computer Arts and Legislative update with Pat Sullivan.

MOTIONS: Emergency Meeting Agenda approved.

ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:

Next regular session for the Board to meet is slated for March 28, 2022. Meeting adjourned at 4:48 pm.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for March 28, 2022

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 9:00 am.

NOTICES/REPORTS: Candidate Introduction District 28B R. Scott Workman, Candidate Introduction District 28B Dan Garner, FY23 Budget Schedule Outline, Contract Reviews, Idaho Power Upgrade Discussion, DEQ Regional Manager Introduction.

MOTIONS: Agenda approved, Personnel updates, Approval of past minutes for 3/14/22 & 3/21/22. Treasurer reports were approved. Approved bid from TF Enterprise to fix Treasurer’s flooring, Approved temporary office relocation for Treasurer’s and Public Defender during construction. Approved purchase of two new desks for the Treasurer’s office. Ambulance Administration & Financial Report were accepted. Approved change order for courthouse entry construction.

The following claims were submitted and paid (a detailed report is available in the Clerk’s Office).

FUND Submitted Paid

0001 GENERAL FUND (CURRENT EXPENSE) $18,301.79 $18,301.79

0003 FAIR BOARD $250.00 $250.00

0004 POWER COUNTY AMBULANCE DIST. $1,053.95 $1,053.95

0006 DISTRICT COURT $1,230.46 $1,230.46

0008 JUSTICE FUND $19,883.83 $19,883.83

0009 DRUG COURT $270.05 $270.05

0010 ENHANCED 911 SERVICES $21,162.28 $21,162.28

0011 HEALTH DISTRICT $94.39 $94.39

0015 ELECTIONS $283.33 $283.33

0016 INDIGENT $162.35 $162.35

0020 REVALUATION $869.28 $869.28

0023 SOLID WASTE (LANDFILL) $342.87 $342.87

0024 TORT $336.00 $336.00

0027 WEEDS $268.88 $268.88

0050 PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAXES $7,269.26 $7,269.26

Total Amount Paid $71,778.72 $71,778.72

POINTS OF ORDER: Investment Committee and Legislative update discussion tabled.

ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS: Legal Executive Sessions were held. Next regular session for the Board to meet is slated for April 11, 2022. Meeting adjourned at 5:18 pm.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for April 5, 2022

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 10:00 am.

NOTICES/REPORTS: City of American Falls & Power County Commissioners shared services discussion was held.

MOTIONS: Agenda approved, approved Building & Grounds and ADA Parking Lot excavation needs and tree removal. Approved TF Enterprise to fix electrical issues in Assessor’s office.

ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS: Next regular session for the Board to meet is slated for April 11, 2022. Meeting adjourned at 1:24 pm.

|

A.F. resolution setting camp fees

Published in The Power County Press June 8, 15, 2022.

RESOLUTION #596

A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY OF AMERICAN FALLS, IDAHO, A MUNICIPAL CORPORATION, ESTABLISHING THE FEES FOR THE WILLOW BAY RECREATION AREA.

WHEREAS, the City Council desires to revise the previously adopted schedule for the camping fees at the Willow Bay Recreation area which was set by Resolution #545 on April 3, 2019.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the fees for the Willow Bay Recreation will be as follows and will become effective on June 15, 2022.

CAMPING FEES

Water, sewer and electric daily $ 45.00

Dry camping daily $ 20.00

Water, sewer and electric weekly $270.00

Water, sewer and electric monthly $500.00 – City Property Only

Winter Surcharge (Nov. 1 – March 31) $ 50.00 – City Property Only

Extra Vehicle Parking $ 5.00 per day

Extra Vehicle Parking for monthly residents $50.00 per month

(RV plus one vehicle allowed. Anything else is an extra vehicle. Extra vehicle parking at concessionaire’s direction.)

Dry Camping daily (Special Occasion) $15.00

Requires City Council Action

BOAT LAUNCHING

Boat Launch daily $ 5.00

Boat Launch season $50.00

BOAT STORAGE

Boat Storage seasonal $150.00 (April 1-Sept. 30)

Boat Storage year-round $250.00

|

2023-Publication-Four-Year-Summary

|

Reservoir district

meeting notice

Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times June 8, 2022.

The Board of Directors of the American Falls Reservoir District will meet in regular session on the second Monday of each month; or in an event of a holiday or lack of a quorum on the third Monday of each month at 10:00 o’clock A.M. at the office of the District at 1035 North Lincoln, Jerome, Idaho, effective December 13, 1983, until such time as the Board shall otherwise determine.

Debbie Falconburg

Secretary to the

Board of Directors

American Falls Reservoir District