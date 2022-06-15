A.F. seeks judicial confirmation of water line project

Rates will go up, meters part of project

The American Falls City Council plans to accept American Rescue Plan Act funds for as much as $13 million, to pay as much as 49 percent of a project to replace water lines. The full cost will be between $24 and $32 million. A water study suggests the city has 13 miles of lines that need replaced.

The council will ask a judge to approve the city going…

