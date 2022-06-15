AFHS Class of 2022 reaches out to honor Class of 1972

To the editor,

I just got home from being with other 1972 graduates at the AFHS 2022 Graduation Ceremony. It was held on the old AFHS football field. People brought their own lawn chairs or sat in the bleachers. We had sunny, 79 degree weather.

I loved the nice corsage presented to me as a 50-year graduate. Prior to the actual start of the graduation ceremony, 19 50-year graduates were escorted by a member of the 2022 class and announced by AFHS Principal Travis Hansen. We were seated in the bleachers with a “Class of 1972” banner designating our area of honor.

Good job to the talented AFHS band under the direction of Robbie Hanchey. During the program a brief history was given by Kamri Hillier, about our class and the year we graduated. We learned of the extreme cost differences from then to now, on commonly used products such as bread, milk, steak and fuel. Gas for example was 35 cents in 1972; today it is averaging $5 a gallon and rising about “35 cents daily”. Shocker.

The 2022 graduation speeches were short and offered wise direction to fellow students. The program lasted about 30 to 35 minutes. I appreciated the acknowledgement of the favorite teachers but would have liked learning why they were chosen.

We are a minimalistic society but in cutting too much of the program, we miss examples of people and traditions we respect and make us who we are. I missed reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, singing of the National Anthem, our school song or Alma Mater and listening to a keynote speaker. I thought the board members should have been dressed for the occasion and seated on the stand.

Taking time for these details provides one last lesson to the graduates of respect and dignity. In the end, it was an honor to watch as AFHS turned out another class of citizens into the world.

As a member of the class of 1972, I wish you well, and welcome you as new AFHS alumni, class of 2022. This is not the end of your journey but the beginning. May you never quit learning and developing your talents and ideas that will strengthen any community where you reside. Your contributions will determine what your communities look like. To be sure, you will be joining the wonderful world of taxes that fund the education of future graduates.

May you continue the long-standing tradition and return in 2072 to celebrate when you become 50-year graduates. Thanks to AFHS and all who contribute to the community of American Falls.

Sincerely,

Gayla Corbridge Carlson

Alumna, AFHS 1972