Thanks for help with color run

To the editor,

On behalf of the Aberdeen High School chapter of the National Honor Society, I thank all those that participated in or helped in any way with the Color Run Saturday May 14. Over $900 was collected, with all proceeds being donated to the Aberdeen Gem Trail. I would like to thank student volunteers, especially Makenna Pincock, Whitney Park, and their families. Thank you to Heather Pincock for serving as a mentor and Amber Tilley for helping to design the posters. Thanks also goes out to Principal Travis Pincock for participating and offering lunch to any student or students that crossed the finish line before he did; this year Cole and Noah Pratt were the only ones from the high school to claim lunch. Thank you to our sponsors: Wallace Drug, Ace Hardware, Tooley’s, Driscoll Farms, and Gateway Printers. Again, thank you all for making this a successful and fun event!

Also, thank you to all the members of the PTSA, AHS staff, and others for their kindness and support during teacher appreciation week. It means a lot to me. Thank you to all those that support education and our students.

Diana Sargent

Aberdeen High School math teacher

AHS NHS Chapter Advisor