Thanks for the shelter

To the editor,

A warm thanks to Brad Shackelford and Dalton Buffi for the new shelter at Homestead Cemetery. It is just right–appropriate to the place and in very good taste. I especially appreciated the featuring of the words, “Whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life”. Elaine and I are particularly grateful because our gravesite is at Homestead (though we are in no hurry to take up occupancy).

Monty Ledford

