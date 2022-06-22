A.F. Fire Department looking for funds for used ladder truck

The American Falls Rural Fire Department is looking for $50,000 to buy a ladder truck from the Fort Hall Fire Department, and more to raise the roof on the garage where they want to park the truck.

The fire department asked the city council about getting the truck on Wednesday, June 15. There is, however, only $20,000 or less for capital projects for the fire department. The city council suggested seeing if the Fort Hall Fire Department would take a down payment, with the rest paid out of next year’s budget. Fire department representatives also said they would ask for donations for the truck….

