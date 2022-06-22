Informational meeting planned for water improvement project

Waterline Wednesday

by A.F. Mayor Rebekah Sorensen

The upcoming A.F. Water System Improvement Project will be a monumental undertaking. This project has been many years coming, and we’re done talking and ready to act! I am happy to share every scenario, angle, and option the Council and Water Working Group has considered up until this point. News articles and information has been shared regularly, and as always, we want the public to be involved and informed because this affects us all.

Will the Water Project be inconvenient in many ways? Yes. But is it necessary for the health and future of American Falls? Absolutely! Putting off the project for later is no longer an option. We have some incredibly fortuitous funding coming our way, so the time is NOW. Please join us for a Water Project Open House from 6-8 p.m. at the Council Chambers of City Hall on Wednesday, June 29. Come to learn, have your questions answered, and see how the Water Project will impact your home and/or business. I hope to see you there!

American Falls Water System Improvement Project:

• time line 2023-2026

• replace 13 miles of poor water lines

• install requires water meters citywide

• establish new well and well house