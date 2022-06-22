Legal notices starting Wednesday, June 22

Rockland School 04-FY 23 Publication Four Year Summary correction

|

Notice of sale

surplus property

Published in The Power County Press June 22, 29, July 6, 2022.

NOTICE OF SALE OF SURPLUS PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that the Power County Noxious Weed Control will be accepting sealed bids for the purchase of 2001 GMC Pickup 2500 vin#1GTHK24U31E222302 with 68,752 miles and 1997 Ford Truck F350 1 ton vin#1FDKF38G1VE06230 with 79,124 miles.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope with the bidder’s name and contact number written on the outside of the envelope and delivered to Power County Noxious Weed Control Department located at 500 Pocatello Ave., American Falls, Idaho, on or before July 31, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Vehicles are sold as is and can be viewed at the Noxious Weed Control Shop, 649 Fairgrounds Rd., American Falls, Idaho.

|

Amended budget public hearing set

Published in The Power County Press June 22, 29, 2022.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

REVISED FY2022 BUDGET

CITY OF AMERICAN FALLS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of American Falls will hold a public hearing for consideration of a proposed amendment to the 2022 fiscal year budget. The amendment will appropriate additional monies from grant opportunities that the City applied for and received. The hearing will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. A schedule of the revised Appropriation Ordinance is available at the front desk of City Hall. City Hall is accessible to persons with disabilities. Anyone desiring accommodations for disabilities, please call the City Hall office, 208-226-2569, at least 48 hours prior to the public hearing.

PROPOSED REVENUES FY2022

BUDGETED

GENERAL FUND $ 464,069.81

ARPA Grant

STREET FUND $ 1,000,000.00

Pedestrian Tunnel Grant

STREET FUND $ 250,000.00

Child Pedestrian Grant

At said hearing any interested person may appear and show cause, if he has any, why such proposed appropriations ordinance amendment should or should not be adopted.

PUBLIC COMMENT IS ENCOURAGED

CITY OF AMERICAN FALLS

MAYOR REBEKAH SORENSEN

|

School district calls for milk bids

Published in The Aberdeen Times June 22, 29, 2022.

CALL FOR SCHOOL LUNCH MILK BIDS

The Board of Trustees of School District No. 58, Bingham County, Idaho will accept bids for sale to the District for the 2022-2023 school year requirements for milk products. Bid requirements are as follows:

80,500 – ½ pints Fat-Free Chocolate Milk

31,500 ½ pints 1% White Milk

1,500 ½ Pint Fat-Free White Milk

50 Gallons 2% White Milk

65 5lb. Sour Cream

60 5lb Cottage Cheese, lowfat

20 Ice Cream, Individual Cups, 24 pkt

Please specify the base price and how the increases or decreases will be calculated. Delivery is on Monday and Thursday schedule before 10:00 a.m.

Bids will be accepted until 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the District Office, 268 S. 4th W. Suite A, P. O. Box 610, Aberdeen, ID 83210. Bids must be in a sealed envelope and marked “MILK BID”. The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any irresponsible bid or reject all bids.

C. Jane Ward, Superintendent

Aberdeen School District No. 58

|

School calls for gasoline bids

Published in The Aberdeen Times June 22, 29, 2022.

CALL FOR GASOLINE FUEL BIDS

The Board of Trustees of School District No. 58, Bingham County, Idaho will accept bids for sale to the District for the 2022-2023 school year requirements of gasoline. Bid requirements are as follows:

2000 to 4000 Gallons

Unleaded Regular Gasoline

Terms: Net 10 days

Availability to Key Pump

Bids based on prices as of July 1, 2022 without Federal tax

In order for the dealer to adjust to fluctuating market costs, the quoted margin of profit will be maintained throughout the school year. The margin of profit must be stated in the bid price. The School District reserves the right to receive price verification upon request and initial price verification shall be provided as a required part of the bid.

Bids will be accepted below, until 2:00 PM, July 20, 2022 at the District Office, 268 S. 4th W. Suite A, P. O. Box 610, Aberdeen, ID 83210. Bids must be in a sealed envelope and marked GASOLINE BIDS. The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any irresponsible bid or reject all bids. If poor quality gasoline is purchased, the school district has the right to purchase gasoline from another vendor.

Carlisle Copeland, Transportation Director

C. Jane Ward, Superintendent

Aberdeen School District No. 58

|

School calls for diesel fuel bids

Published in The Aberdeen Times June 22, 29, 2022.

CALL FOR DIESEL FUEL BIDS

The Board of Trustees of School District No. 58, Bingham County, Idaho will accept bids for sale to the District for the 2022-2023 school year requirements of diesel. Bid requirements are as follows:

16,000 to 20,000 Gallons

Dyed Low Sulfur Fuel

Terms: Net 10 days

Availability to Key Pump

Bids based on prices as of July 1, 2022 without Federal tax

In order for the dealer to adjust to fluctuating market costs, the quoted margin of profit will be maintained throughout the school year. The margin of profit must be stated in the bid price. The School District reserves the right to receive price verification upon request and initial price verification shall be provided as a required part of the bid.

Bids will be accepted until 2:00 PM, July 20, 2022 at the District Office, 268 S. 4th. W. Suite A, P. O. Box 610, Aberdeen, ID 83210. Bids must be in a sealed envelope and marked DIESEL BIDS. The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any irresponsible bid or reject all bids. If poor quality diesel is purchased, the school district has the right to purchase diesel from another vendor.

Carlisle Copeland, Transportation Director

C. Jane Ward, Superintendent

Aberdeen School District No. 58