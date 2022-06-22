Patty Toevs will lead Aberdeen Daze parade

Long-time Aberdeen resident Patty Toevs will lead the Aberdeen Daze parade. Theme for the parade is “Marching Towards the Future,” something she has done her entire life.

Patty was born in 1922 in Melba, ID. She attended school in Melba, then Nampa and finally Boise, where she graduated from high school in 1940. Her classmates while attending Boise High School included Frank and Bethine Church.

While in junior high school, her father was killed in an airplane accident in Jerome, ID. Her mother married another man, who was from Arco, and during the summer of World War II in 1941 and 1942, they went …

